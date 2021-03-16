In becoming a partner of the Fenway Sports Group, LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Dating back to his high school days, LeBron James has famously been a fan of the New York Yankees — even going as far as to wear a Yankees cap while attending a Cleveland Indians playoff game when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.

Yet his despite his allegiances to the Bronx Bombers, the four-time MVP now has a new rooting interest when it comes to Major League Baseball. And it happens to be the Yankees’ biggest rival.

On Tuesday, Fenway Sports Group announced that James is now a partner of the group, which among other subsidiaries, owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. According to The Boston Globe, the deal effectively makes James and his longtime friend/business partner Maverick Carter part-owners of the Red Sox, as well as FSG’s other subsidiaries.

Now the first Black partners in FSG’s history, James and Carter’s history with the group dates back to 2011, when James purchased a 2 percent stake in Liverpool F.C. In the time since, James and Carter have worked on a number of projects with Fenway Sports Management, the marketing arm of FSG.

Previously, the 35-year-old James has stated his desire to own an NBA team in the future.

“Ain’t no maybe about it,” James told The Athletic in 2019.

Currently in his 18th season in the NBA and third with the Los Angeles Lakers, James is eyeing a run at what would be his fifth career championship. Through 38 games, the Akron, Ohio, native is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists.