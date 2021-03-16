Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio claims he avoids 'work-shy' people at BBC 'like the plague'

“There are institutional issues – around levels of professionalism and work ethic, to be honest.

“I am very fortunate that, in the course of my career, I’ve migrated towards the people I have a good working relationship with, who are supportive and carry out their professional duties in the right way so we can address concerns in good time.

“But there are people within the BBC who I avoid like the plague because they have been there a long time and they are fundamentally work-shy.”

Jed declined to name the “work-shy” people he referenced when asked if he could do so during an interview about season six of Line of Duty with this week’s Radio Times.