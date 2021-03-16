NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio claims he avoids 'work-shy' people...

Celebrities

Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio claims he avoids 'work-shy' people at BBC 'like the plague'

1 min

3views
0

“There are institutional issues – around levels of professionalism and work ethic, to be honest. 

“I am very fortunate that, in the course of my career, I’ve migrated towards the people I have a good working relationship with, who are supportive and carry out their professional duties in the right way so we can address concerns in good time. 

“But there are people within the BBC who I avoid like the plague because they have been there a long time and they are fundamentally work-shy.”

Jed declined to name the “work-shy” people he referenced when asked if he could do so during an interview about season six of Line of Duty with this week’s Radio Times.

 

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in