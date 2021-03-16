Microsoft delivers more great Xbox Series X news – Outriders heads to Game Pass on Day One

However, Outriders looks to be breaking this mould – with Microsoft confirming today that the huge Square Enix game will be available at launch on Game Pass.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Megan Spurr – community lead for Xbox Game Pass – said: “We all got a taste of Outriders with the recent demo, so I’m thrilled to announce that Outriders will be available on Console and Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on day one!

“Starting April 1 (not an April Fool’s joke, I assure you), Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump into this true genre-hybrid from Square Enix, which combines brutal combat with deep RPG systems. Outriders is set in the distant future where players attempt to colonize a planet that they believe to be a new home for humanity. Turns out, the planet doesn’t want them there. Oops. A mysterious storm called the Anomaly burnt out all the tech that’s more advanced than a lightbulb, hyper-evolved the wildlife into ferocious monsters, and colonisation efforts broke down into a bitter war of attrition for the last remaining resources available to humanity.”

The Outriders news is a big boost for Xbox Series X and S fans as well as the Xbox Game Pass service.