Nintendo Switch Pro release date: Record-breaking console launching sooner than expected

A new report on Bloomberg suggests that Nintendo is targeting a record-breaking year for hardware and software sales.
Adding more fuel to the rumours of an imminent Switch Pro reveal, the article claims that the Switch Pro will boost console sales.
According to the Bloomberg analysts, the new hardware will offset the lack of a new Animal Crossing game.
“Nintendo will need to start the next fiscal year without Animal Crossing and the pandemic, but that will be offset by a much stronger blockbuster software lineup and new hardware,” explained Serkan Toto of game consultancy Kantan Games.
Even better news is that the Switch Pro will reportedly have a 2021 release date, most likely in the second half of the year. That’s a lot sooner than expected.
“Nintendo plans to release a revised version of the Switch in the latter half of this year with a larger and better display as well as upgraded graphics when the hybrid console is plugged into a TV set,” the post continues.
“The company makes some of the biggest blockbuster games on its platform, which contribute significantly to profit and also spur hardware adoption. Much of this year’s lineup of new games remains unannounced.”
That’s according to an industry insider on Resetera, who said that third-party developers will be especially keen to take advantage of the new technology.
“There will be some select exclusives, especially from third-party partners,” reads a Resetera post. “May not be a big number of them, but I know of at least one.”
Previous Nintendo upgrades have done something similar. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D and Fire Emblem Warriors were both exclusive to the New Nintendo 3DS, for example.
It makes sense that third-party developers would want to take advantage of the additional horsepower.
“The fun of exploring while catching Pokemon and filling in a Pokedex has always been a core part of the Pokemon video game series,” reads the official description.
“Pokemon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honouring the core gameplay of past Pokemon titles.
“As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokemon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokemon, players can study the Pokemon’s behaviours, sneak up to them, then throw Poke Balls.”
0 Comments