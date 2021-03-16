Paradox Interactive Announces Next Slate of Content for Xbox Gamers at Paradox Insider 2021

Hi Xbox Community!

Strategy and management game fans on Xbox have a lot to be excited about in the coming months. We just shared an “inside” look at what Paradox has cooking for Xbox players during our Paradox Insider show over the weekend, and we bet there is at least one surprise you didn’t see coming!

[embedded content]

Crusader Kings III

One of last year’s best-reviewed games is back with its first piece of downloadable content. Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords is a Flavor Pack that adds more depth to the Norse nations. Adventurer characters can go forth and found new Norse kingdoms in foreign lands, and there are many new events connected to Norse law, Viking Berserkers and Shieldmaidens, the fierce winter and Norse religion.

Northern Lords will be available on March 16, so get those longships ready to sail!

[embedded content]

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars, our interplanetary survival colony builder, has returned with new content slated for 2021! Now developed by Abstraction Games, there’s a new expansion in the works that will arrive later this year. But more importantly, we have an In-Dome Buildings Content Creator Pack and a free Tourism Update launching for Xbox players right now!

The free Tourism Update gives players several fun reasons to return to the Red Planet in 2021: RC Safari, Hotels and Low-G Amusement Park additions offer means of improving your tourists’ Holiday Experience Rating. You’ll want to stay on their good side, since their satisfaction with their trips will be directly reflected in your rewards, funds, and number of tourist applications.

Meanwhile, developed by long-time community modder Silva, the In-Dome Buildings Pack introduces 8 structures you can add to your colony. You can use these structures to expand housing and community options for your colonists!

Surviving Mars is on sale in celebration and is 70% off until March 22 in the Microsoft Store. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.





Empire of Sin

Your favorite Chicago crime bosses are heading to Xbox Game Pass! Who said not everyone can be a mob boss? Anyone with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can try their hand at controlling a criminal empire! Empire of Sin will be available for PC and Xbox One on Xbox Game Pass starting on March 18.

Next week, players will have an even more fine-tuned game to explore with the launch of patch 1.04, which will focus on combat auto-resolve. This feature has been highly requested by our community, and we are excited to see how players interact with this new feature.





Stellaris: Console Edition

The final leg of Expansion Pass Three is coming to Xbox! Meet the Lithoids, a species made entirely of sapient rock who eat minerals for sustenance, are long-lived, and can colonize in almost any environment. Players can look forward to trying out the entirely new Lithoid play style that focuses on mineral production, relentless colonization of even the most marginal worlds, and refusing to cede an inch of your empire… for “sedimental” value. . Lithoids drops into consoles March 25!