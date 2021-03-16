Portugal holidays: FCDO issues new quarantine update after nation removed from 'red list'

The nation was previously placed on the UK’s “red list” due to concerns over the spread of Covid variants.

This meant not only were direct flights suspended, but arrivals were also forced to quarantine in a Government approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival.

Last night, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced this would no longer be the case.

Following his announcement, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice page for those who may be looking to travel to Portugal.

