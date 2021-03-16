Portugal holidays: FCDO issues new quarantine update after nation removed from 'red list'

This meant not only were direct flights suspended, but arrivals were also forced to quarantine in a Government approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival.
Last night, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced this would no longer be the case.
Following his announcement, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice page for those who may be looking to travel to Portugal.
READ MORE: Holidays: France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal latest FCDO advice
“UK nationals in Portugal who wish to return to the UK will have to travel via other airports.
“Check available routes online with travel companies or by contacting the airlines.”
According to the interior ministry, Portugal has extended its flight ban on UK travel for a further two weeks until March 31.
Britons looking to enter Portugal may also only do so if they meet a specific list of requirements set out by the Portuguese authorities.
The FCDO states: “Travel to Portugal, including Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores, is limited to: EU/EEA nationals and their family members; UK and other non-EU/EEA nationals who are officially resident in Portugal or another EU member state; UK and other third-country nationals who are travelling for essential purposes, such as to live with immediate family members, or for professional, educational, health or humanitarian reasons.”
Those who are looking to travel to Portugal as a resident are advised to ensure they have valid evidence of their “residence status”.
The FCDO adds: “If you are travelling to Portugal for essential purposes, be prepared to show evidence to support your reason for travel, to your airline and to the immigration officer on arrival.”
Travellers will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of departure.
“All passengers travelling to Portugal will be subject to health screening on arrival,” adds the FCDO.
“Your temperature will be checked and if it is 38ºc or over or you show signs of being unwell, you will be referred to the health authorities at the airport.
“You may be required to take a further RT-PCR COVID-19 test and remain at the airport until you receive your test result.”
Portugal, which has so far reported 814,257 COVID-19 cases and 16,684 deaths, began easing a two-month nationwide lockdown on Monday.
0 Comments