NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart procedure

Entertainment

Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart procedure

1 min

3views
0

The 99-year-old had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

LONDON, UK — Editor’s Note: The video above is from March 4, 2021.

Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.
Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.
He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.
Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.
Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Prince Philip undergoes procedure for heart condition
RELATED: Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip ‘slightly’ better, but he ‘hurts at moments’
RELATED: Queen says COVID-19 vaccine is quick, painless and helps others
RELATED: Prince William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is ‘OK’
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in