NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Russian ice hockey in mourning as teenage star dies after...

Sports

Russian ice hockey in mourning as teenage star dies after being hit by puck

1 min

4views
0

Russia’s Junior Ice Hockey League (MHL) has suffered a tragic loss after Dynamo St. Petersburg captain Timur Faizutdinov died from injuries sustained during a play-off game in Yaroslavl.

The fatal accident occurred on March 12 in the city, which is 250km northeast of Moscow.

Local side Lokomotiv were hosting the first-round play-off match against Dynamo when, in the middle of the second period, Lokomotiv defenseman Dmitry Tyuvilin hurled the puck into their opponents’ zone.

The rubber disk hit Faizutdinov on the head with force, despite his helmet, as he stood on the blue line.

The 19-year-old fell to the ice and was immediately taken to hospital. However, despite efforts to save his life, Faizutdinov died four days after sustaining the accidental injury.

On Tuesday, Tyuvilin expressed his condolences to Faizutdinov’s family on social media, posting a black-and-white photograph of their son.

All matches in the Kontinental Hockey League and MHL this month will start with a minute’s silence in honor of the Dynamo player.

RT

Presented by
RT.com

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in