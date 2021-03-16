Samurai Shodown is Now Optimized for Xbox Series X|S





From its creation in 1993, theseries has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous installment, the series welcomes in a completely new game. Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning characters has been taken to new heights with amazing visuals and sound design.

Joining the roster of 13 fan-favorite warriors comes 3 original characters new to the story. Also, Samurai Shodown III protagonist Shizumaru Hisame joins the fight alongside Gongsun Li from the popular mobile game Honor of Kings. This latest installment takes place one year before the events of the original Samurai Shodown game, where tensions are still hot in the land of the rising sun.





Samurai Shodown is brimming with classic SamSho concepts like the Rage Gauge, Lightning Blade, and devastating Super Special Moves to destroy your opponents with! Feel your heart race being moments from death, only to turn the tables in one fell swoop.





Players on Xbox Series X|S can now enjoy Samurai Shodown at a smooth 120 FPS, creating a fighting game experience like no other. Samurai Shodown also supports Smart Delivery, allowing owners of the Xbox One version to upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version for free.





A variety of fan-favorite characters from previous games have also made their glorious return as DLC. Continuing off from the DLC Season Passes 1 and 2, Season Pass 3 is slated to launch today, March 16.





The team and I hope players look forward to more updates coming to Samurai Shodown on Xbox.









