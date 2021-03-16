Spain holidays: Tenerife, Gran Canaria & Fuerteventura slash capacity for hotels & bars

They are being introduced following an increase in cases which health chiefs are attributing to Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as carnivals which were allowed to go ahead, particularly in February.

Coronavirus figures across Tenerife in particular have been rising, falling and then rising again over the last few months and the islands have been on different levels of alert.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 151 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and one more death.

Over the previous seven days accumulated the Canary Islands reported 62.88 cases per 100,000 people.

Over the previous 14 days, this figure sits at 118.51 cases per 100,000 people.

By islands, Tenerife added 69 cases with a total of 18,221 accumulated cases, with 2,255 still active; Gran Canaria has 17,817 accumulated cases, 73 more than the previous day and 1,885 active.

Lanzarote added a new case with 4,520 accumulated and 81 epidemiologically active.

Fuerteventura has 1,824 accumulated cases with seven more cases than the previous day and 295 active.

La Palma added a new case and stands at 442 accumulated and 29 active cases; El Hierro did not register any cases, keeping its accumulated at 298 and there were no new cases on La Gomera.

To date, a total of 911,966 PCR tests have been carried out in the islands.

Hoteliers say they are desperate to get the tourism season kickstarted and have launched a new campaign to warn of the “critical situation” and calling for more financial aid for “drowning tourism businesses”

It is not yet clear when Britons will be allowed to return to Spain and the Canary Islands, however, it will not be any sooner than May 17 under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown.