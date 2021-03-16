'Tell EU give our vaccines back' Piers Morgan slams 'ridiculous EU panic' over AstraZeneca

Piers Morgan, 55, has slammed the “ridiculous EU panic” that has ensued after “some” coronavirus vaccination patients had reported side effects including blood clots. The former Good Morning Britain presenter added this latest development could only be a positive for the UK, as it meant there would now be a greater surplus of product for Britons.

In view of his 7.8 million followers, Piers re-tweeted a post from PA media, that read: “Germany, France and Italy have suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as a precautionary measure amid reports that some people developed blood clots after receiving the shot.”

Alongside the latest development from the news agency, the TV personality added: “Great, more for us. There’s no evidence to support this ridiculous EU panic.

“Boris Johnson should tell AstraZeneca we’ll take all their unwanted vaccines for Britain,” he added.

Underneath his loyal fans shared their opinion on the vaccine and its effectiveness.