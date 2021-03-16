Visceral fat: Aerobic exercise has ‘highest potential’ to eliminate the belly fat

A common misconception is that fat is intrinsically bad but you need a healthy amount to function. Fat helps give your body energy, protects your organs and supports cell growth, among other things. However, an accumulation of visceral fat spells bad news because it lurks near vital organs in the body.

After conducting a comprehensive sweep of credible studies, the researchers found that aerobic training of moderate or high intensity has the “highest potential” to reduce visceral fat in overweight males and females.

These results suggest that an aerobic exercise program, without a low-calorie diet, can effectively reduce the belly fat, the researchers concluded.

What counts as aerobic training?

Aerobic activity will raise your heart rate, and make you breathe faster and feel warmer.

“One way to tell if you’re working at a moderate intensity level is if you can still talk, but not sing,” explains the NHS.

