Where can you watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the UK? Full list

Where can you watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the UK?
American fans are able to see the movie on HBO Max, which is where Warner Bros has licensed all its 2021 films.
As part of the deal, USA fans can watch every film which Warner Bros releases on HBO Max, simultaneously as its USA release.
This continues to be the case over the pond, but in the UK the picture is a little more murky.
CEO of FACT Kieron Sharp said: “There are now more ways than ever for consumers to watch movies and TV but not going to legitimate sources to watch new movies is not a grey area: it is against the law.
“As well as being illegal, evidence shows that streaming pirated content is incredibly risky and can expose users to malware and inappropriate content.
“Not only does that deny the best viewing experience, it’s just not worth taking the chance.”
The synopsis reads: “Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions,” it reads.
“The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.
“Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”
Who is in the cast of Snyder’s Cut?
The cast is much the same as the original Justice League, with some extra names.
Ben Affleck is Batman, while Henry Cavill plays Superman and Amy Adams is Lois Lane.
Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher is Cyborg and Jason Momoa is Aquaman.
Ezra Miller plays The Flash, and J.K. Simmons plays Commissioner James Gordon of the Gotham Police Department, while Ciarán Hinds plays Steppenwolf.
Extra to these names, there are more actors who, while they may have had uncredited roles in the original cut, will have greater roles in the second version.
These include Jesse Eisenberg, as Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.
Another actor, Jared Leto, appears for the first time in the film, as The Joker, having not been included in the original cut, for which he had to take part in reshoots.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream on March 18
