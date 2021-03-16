Xbox Helps Falcon Get Back into Gaming

Xbox and Marvel Studios are teaming up to help Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) get caught up on what he missed after getting blipped out of existence for five years.

Following the events of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam returns in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” a new original series premiering exclusively on Disney+ this Friday, March 19. Not only is he ready for a new adventure alongside Bucky Barnes / Winter Solider, he’s also eager to enter the next generation of gaming with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S.

In a short two-part piece, Sam finds himself in a game store, five years behind the times asking the salesperson “What did I miss?” The salesperson, who’s a familiar face in the MCU, helps him navigate the new world of Xbox as they check out the latest game titles such as Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Forza Horizon 4, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, all available with Xbox Game Pass and optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Look for Anthony Mackie’s Xbox Session also launching March 19 as part of an immersive experience only on Xbox Live. The experience also includes a 100-point Microsoft Rewards offer when you download the Disney+ app through Xbox Live. Sign up for Rewards here and open the Rewards app on your console to find and complete the special offer. Offer on app must be completed from March 19 – 22, 2021.

Check out Falcon’s latest adventure with the Xbox two-part piece below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated original series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” premieres exclusively on Disney+ this Friday, March 19.

