Xbox Live status: Is Xbox Live down? Is Xbox Live Party Chat down?

Entertainment

Xbox Live status: Is Xbox Live down? Is Xbox Live Party Chat down?

Xbox Live down reports are surging in right now, with users reporting issues with Xbox Live Party Chat as well as with game streaming and purchases. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in Xbox Live down reports on both its Down Detector UK and downdetector.com websites. Both Down Detector portals have registered over 1,000 reports of Xbox Live being down, with the bulk of reports from affected gamers surrounding issues with online gaming. Down Detector is an independent outage monitor which tracks social mentions to detect the instant popular services are taken offline.
On social networking site Twitter Xbox gamers have reporting issues they’ve been experiencing today, with Party Chat problems one of the areas of concern.

In the aftermath of these reports coming in the official Xbox Support Twitter account has confirmed they’re aware of issues Xbox fans are encountering.

The @XboxSupport account tweeted: “Our teams are aware that some users may experience difficulties with Game Streaming and Purchases at the moment. Know that our teams are working to get things resolved as we Tweet. We’ll be sure to post updates here as they become available.”

The official Xbox Live Status page – at the time of writing – says all services are up and running bar ‘Store & Subscriptions’.

As the reported issues with Xbox Live hit the service users took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing.

One tweeted: “@XboxSupport Xbox Live is down again.”

While another posted: “#XboxLive parties are down”.

One added: “@Xbox I think your xbox parties are down”.

Another wrote: “@XboxSupport @Microsoft @xbox your party chat once AGAIN is having issues…”

And one added: “Is anyone on xbox experiencing party chat issues because when I set one up it instantly says party chat encountered an error”.

The latest Xbox Live issues comes on a day when other hugely popular Microsoft services are also experiencing issues.

In more positive Xbox news, it’s been revealed that upcoming Square Enix hit game Outriders will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on Day One.

This is a huge deal as while first-party Xbox games arrive on XGP at launch, blockbuster third-party games don’t tend to launch on the service – typically arriving further down the line.

The news is further proof of Game Pass’s value, and provides a double dose of good news for Xbox fans following last week’s blowout of Bethesda news.

Outriders will be available to play via Xbox Game Pass when the game releases on April 1.

More to follow…

