Xbox Live status: Is Xbox Live down? Is Xbox Live Party Chat down?

Xbox Live down reports are surging in right now, with users reporting issues with Xbox Live Party Chat as well as with game streaming and purchases. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in Xbox Live down reports on both its Down Detector UK and downdetector.com websites. Both Down Detector portals have registered over 1,000 reports of Xbox Live being down, with the bulk of reports from affected gamers surrounding issues with online gaming. Down Detector is an independent outage monitor which tracks social mentions to detect the instant popular services are taken offline.

On social networking site Twitter Xbox gamers have reporting issues they’ve been experiencing today, with Party Chat problems one of the areas of concern.

In the aftermath of these reports coming in the official Xbox Support Twitter account has confirmed they’re aware of issues Xbox fans are encountering.

The @XboxSupport account tweeted: “Our teams are aware that some users may experience difficulties with Game Streaming and Purchases at the moment. Know that our teams are working to get things resolved as we Tweet. We’ll be sure to post updates here as they become available.”

The official Xbox Live Status page – at the time of writing – says all services are up and running bar ‘Store & Subscriptions’.