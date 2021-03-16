Xbox Series X and Series S stock latest: Where to buy next-gen Microsoft console in UK

Xbox Series X and Series S UK stock is still extremely hard to come by. Following a flurry of UK restocks towards the start of the month the Xbox Series X is once again like gold dust. The last major Xbox Series X UK restock happened last week when both Argos and the Microsoft Store ha d stock to buy.

Since then – however – the Xbox Series X has been unable to buy across the board in the UK.

But there is a slight bit of good news. Previously Microsoft bigwigs said the Xbox Series X stock shortage situation would continue until April 2021.

These comments were made previously by Xbox’s chief financial officer Tim Stuart who said: “I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1”.

We’re fast approaching this magic period where Xbox Series X stock should become more plentiful in the aftermath.

So fingers crossed it shouldn’t be too much longer that the in-demand next-gen console from Microsoft is hard to come by.

In the meantime if you’re looking to snag an Xbox Series S console there are still a few places you can purchase it from.