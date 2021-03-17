Amazon PS5 restock update: PlayStation 5 UK stock news for March 2021

A new Amazon PS5 stock update is expected this month, and it could be one of the last big ones until April from the UK retailer.

According to the latest reports, Amazon UK will either drop its next PlayStation 5 consoles on March 17, or between March 22 and March 28.

It will be one of the final drops from Amazon UK before April, with other retailers expected to be added to the list.

GAME and John Lewis are also reportedly getting new stock before the end of the month, although this remains a rumour for now.

And while we don’t know when Amazon UK will be dropping its latest PS5 stock, we do have a rough idea about timing.