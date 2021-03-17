Amazon PS5 restock update: PlayStation 5 UK stock news for March 2021

According to the latest reports, Amazon UK will either drop its next PlayStation 5 consoles on March 17, or between March 22 and March 28.
It will be one of the final drops from Amazon UK before April, with other retailers expected to be added to the list.
GAME and John Lewis are also reportedly getting new stock before the end of the month, although this remains a rumour for now.
And while we don’t know when Amazon UK will be dropping its latest PS5 stock, we do have a rough idea about timing.
The only other retailer we currently know about is Smyths, which is expected to restock near the end of the week, with the site sharing this update: “Out of Stock. Expected in stock: March 2021.”
A message from PS5 Instant, a reliable stock tracker account, adds: “Alongside GAME and John Lewis, Amazon is expecting another stock of PS5s between the 22nd & 28th of March.
“They’ll most likely be waiting to release stock at once if not released by tomorrow.
“Amazon drop will most likely be Tues or Wednesday. Pre-add to your wishlist with links below. PS5 controller also dropped in price.”
In the meantime, anybody still hoping to secure a PS5 should bookmark the Stock Informer website, and follow social media channels such as Digital Foundry Deals.
Some retailers allow customers to register their interest in the PS5, which should result in alerts when the consoles become available.
One of these is GameByte, which have been running a lottery system for their latest PlayStation 5 stock.
“As you definitely know, getting your hands on a PS5 is pretty tough right now, so we’re trying to make it as fair as possible. We’re gamers, and we want our PS5 stock to go to gamers – not console resellers!
“We’ll have limited stock of bundles for both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 coming very soon. As you’re part of the community, we wanted to give you the heads up first.”
But even with new sites offering restocks, constraints are expected to continue into Summer 2021.
0 Comments