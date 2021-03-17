Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno discusses worrying 'bad atmosphere' in Mikel Arteta's squad

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has admitted the team went through a “bad atmosphere” earlier in the season, and conceded that qualifying for the Champions League will be extremely tough.

Arsenal came out 2-1 winners in the north London derby on Sunday to put themselves back within touch of the European spots.

The Gunners are now just seven points behind fifth-placed West Ham, and are in a good position in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta will see his side face Olympiacos on Thursday night with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and one foot in the quarter finals.

But Leno believes there was a “bad atmosphere” earlier in the season after a poor run of form.