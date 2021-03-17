Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.2.0 PATCH NOTES: Ostara Festival, new skills, gameplay

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.0 has gone live on all platforms.

The new AC Valhalla update introduces the Ostara Festival, as well as new skills, bug fixes, gameplay tweaks and more.

The patch notes can be seen below.

ORIGINAL: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft is gearing up to release a brand new update for the action-adventure game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.0 has a March 16 release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The new update will be available to download from 12pm GMT for fans playing in the UK.

The patch weighs in at around 17GB on next-gen Xbox consoles, 15GB on PC, and 12GB on PlayStation consoles and Xbox One.

As you can see from the 1.2.0 patch notes below, the new update introduces the Ostara Festival to the game.

Running from March 18 to April 8, the Ostara Festival adds some easter-themed side activities and a host of special rewards.

Other new features include the ability to change your appearance, weapons and gear. According to Ubisoft, changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

Needless to say, Ubisoft has also added new skills, including the Fearless Leaper ability, which adds a larger area of effect to the leap attack.

That’s on top of all the usual bug fixes, gameplay tweaks and balance updates. Check out the update 1.2.0 patch notes below.