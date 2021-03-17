Can over 50s book a Covid vaccine? Major announcement as vaccine rollout extended

The vaccine rollout has been ongoing since December, and the Government managed to meet its target of 15million vaccines by February 15. As things currently stand, 24.8million people in the UK have now had at least one shot of the vaccine. On Monday, the UK carried out 53,366 second doses of the jab, meaning 1.6million people have had the whole immunisation treatment. During the same time, 386,685 people in the UK had their first dose, compared to 257,010 people who were vaccinated with their first jab on Sunday.

Can over 50s book a Covid vaccine? In short, yes. All over 50s in England are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed. Mr Hancock said he was “delighted” the rollout was being expanded to the final age group in the priority list. NHS Chief Sir Simon Stevens said it was “another milestone” reached in the race to beat the virus. The NHS website for booking Covid vaccine appointments now enables everyone “aged 50 and over” to check in. READ MORE: EU vaccine passports ‘unnecessarily divisive’ as bloc struggles

Once all 2.4million people in this age group have been offered the vaccine, over 40s will be invited to be immunised. Estimates suggest the rollout could move onto the next stage before the end of the month if there’s no holdup. Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) confirmed this during an interview with BBC Breakfast. He said: “In primary care, we’re still vaccinating cohort six, all with underlying illness, and some of seven.

The NHS England website has been updated to state all clinics are now allowed to start offering doses to those aged 50 and over. Some clinics who have already surpassed their targets, however, have likely already started offering doses to this age group. NHS England officials previously said they would “not stand in the way” of areas getting through vaccines faster. Celebrating the move to the next stage so quickly, Mr Hancock said: “I’m delighted we are now expanding the rollout and inviting those aged 50 and over to book their jab.