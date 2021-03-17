Can over 50s book a Covid vaccine? Major announcement as vaccine rollout extended

Can over 50s book a Covid vaccine?
In short, yes. All over 50s in England are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed.
Mr Hancock said he was “delighted” the rollout was being expanded to the final age group in the priority list.
NHS Chief Sir Simon Stevens said it was “another milestone” reached in the race to beat the virus.
The NHS website for booking Covid vaccine appointments now enables everyone “aged 50 and over” to check in.
Estimates suggest the rollout could move onto the next stage before the end of the month if there’s no holdup.
Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) confirmed this during an interview with BBC Breakfast.
He said: “In primary care, we’re still vaccinating cohort six, all with underlying illness, and some of seven.
Some clinics who have already surpassed their targets, however, have likely already started offering doses to this age group.
NHS England officials previously said they would “not stand in the way” of areas getting through vaccines faster.
Celebrating the move to the next stage so quickly, Mr Hancock said: “I’m delighted we are now expanding the rollout and inviting those aged 50 and over to book their jab.
Sir Simon said: “Just 100 days since the NHS gave the world’s first Covid jab outside of clinical trials, our vaccine programme passes another milestone as we now invite everyone aged 50 and over to book their vaccination.”
Wales started inviting the over-50s for vaccines earlier this month, and Scotland says those aged 50 to 54 will start being given appointments next week.
Mr Hancock previously set a target for all over-50s and people with underlying health conditions to have at least one dose by April 15.
To book your vaccine appointment, you can do so via the NHS website.
