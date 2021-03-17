NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Cheltenham festival 2021 results: Honeysuckle wins Champion Hurdle plus more

Sports

Cheltenham festival 2021 results: Honeysuckle wins Champion Hurdle plus more

1 min

6views
0
Honeysuckle bids to dethrone Epatante in a mouthwatering clash for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. The market for the feature event on day one of the Festival is dominated by the two top-class mares, with Henry de Bromhead’s Honeysuckle just about edging favouritism off the back of a scintillating display in last month’s Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.
That dominant victory saw the seven-year-old stretch her unbeaten record to double figures, leaving connections with a mixture of expectant nerves and excitement for her biggest assignment yet.

Peter Molony, racing manager for Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander, said: “She arrived in Cheltenham on Saturday night and travelled well, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

“I do get desperately nervous, but if you’re not pumped up for this you’re not going to get pumped up for anything.

“She’s an amazing mare, and we’re very lucky to be in this position, so we may as well enjoy it.”

Honeysuckle already has a Festival win on her CV, having outgunned Benie Des Dieux in an epic Mares’ Hurdle 12 months ago.

YOU CAN FOLLOW ALL THE RESULTS FROM DAY ONE AT CHELTENHAM BELOW

1.20pm – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

1st Appreciate It, 2nd Ballyadam, 3rd For Pleasure

1.55pm – Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase

1st Shishkin, 2nd Eldorado Allen, 3rd Captain Guiness

2.30pm – Ultima Handicap Chase

1st Vintage Clouds, 2nd Happygolucky, 3rd Aye Right

3.05pm – Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

1st Honeysuckle 2nd Sharjah 3rd Epatante

3.40pm – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle 

1st Black Tears 2nd Concertista 3rd Roksana

4.15pm – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

1st Jeff Kidder 2nd Saint Sam 3rd Elham Valley 4th Houx Gris

4.50pm – Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase

1st Galvin 2nd Next Destination 3rd Escaria

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in