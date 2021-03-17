Cheltenham festival 2021 results: Honeysuckle wins Champion Hurdle plus more

Peter Molony, racing manager for Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander, said: “She arrived in Cheltenham on Saturday night and travelled well, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.
“I do get desperately nervous, but if you’re not pumped up for this you’re not going to get pumped up for anything.
“She’s an amazing mare, and we’re very lucky to be in this position, so we may as well enjoy it.”
Honeysuckle already has a Festival win on her CV, having outgunned Benie Des Dieux in an epic Mares’ Hurdle 12 months ago.
YOU CAN FOLLOW ALL THE RESULTS FROM DAY ONE AT CHELTENHAM BELOW
1st Appreciate It, 2nd Ballyadam, 3rd For Pleasure
1.55pm – Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase
1st Shishkin, 2nd Eldorado Allen, 3rd Captain Guiness
2.30pm – Ultima Handicap Chase
1st Vintage Clouds, 2nd Happygolucky, 3rd Aye Right
3.05pm – Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
1st Honeysuckle 2nd Sharjah 3rd Epatante
1st Black Tears 2nd Concertista 3rd Roksana
4.15pm – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
1st Jeff Kidder 2nd Saint Sam 3rd Elham Valley 4th Houx Gris
4.50pm – Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase
1st Galvin 2nd Next Destination 3rd Escaria
