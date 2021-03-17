Covid passport: EU proposes vaccine passport but how do Digital Green Certificates work?

The planned introduction of these Covid certificates would open up EU-wide travel.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said: “What is the function of this certificate? It states whether the person has either been vaccinated or has a recent negative test or has recovered and thus has antibodies.

“Secondly the certificate will show data [that is] mutually recognised in every member state.

“Thirdly with this certificate, we aim to reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner.

“We are aiming at the reopening but a precondition of that is vaccination and the vaccines.”