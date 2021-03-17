Does AstraZeneca vaccine actually PREVENT blood clots? Experts point at bombshell stats

The Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine has been rolled out to millions of people across the world in recent months, with the vaccine widely praised for its efficacy. However, in recent weeks several European countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, pending investigations into whether the vaccine causes blood clots.

Cases of blood clots in vaccine recipients have been a rare occurrence among the millions of people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Some 30 cases of blood clots had been reported to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by March 10, among almost five million people vaccinated.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that in the UK leading up until February 28, it had received 30 reports of blood clots in people who had the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

While investigations are ongoing, several countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including France, Germany, Italy and Denmark.

However, the MHRA and World Health Organization have said the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks of side effects and AstraZeneca vaccine rollout continues in the UK.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement: “For the moment, based on the evidence reviewed to date by the EMA, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.”

READ MORE: Arthritis symptoms: Three signs in your eyes to watch out for