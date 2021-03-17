Does Pfizer vaccine cause blood clots? Surprising results in study – so why is AZ banned?

This figure stands up even in pre-pandemic times, and the clots can happen for a variety of reasons including obesity, smoking and a lack of exercise.

Even the women’s contraceptive pill, which is known to directly contribute to clots, is linked to blood clots in about one in 1,000 women per year.

This is considered a “very small risk”, according to the National Blood Clot Alliance in the US.

Even if all the blood clots reported in the UK so far were definitely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the risk would be about one in every 323,000 people – equating to 323 times less than risks with the pill.