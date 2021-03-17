Elvis Presley condemned ‘embarrassing’ movie scenes behind director’s back

Perkins went on to say that, once director Phillip Dunne left the shoot, Elvis confided in her.

She continued: “You see, I was a snob, too. But – and this was the nicest thing – while we were rehearsing, finally the director walked away, and Elvis looks at me and says: ‘God, this is so embarrassing. Nobody would ever do this in real life. Why are they making me do this?’

“So there we were, both of us having to do something and we just wanted to vomit.”

Perkins also revealed the crew behind the movie were excited to make a “different” Elvis movie – one without singing involved.