Flights: Ryanair and Jet2 issue holiday updates as routes added and flight change fee axed

The airline announced it is extending its zero flight change fee for all customers who book before June 30, 2021.

“Ryanair customers can now book their well-deserved summer break safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates twice with zero change fee until the end of October 2021,” said the carrier in a statement.

Ryanair has announced a new Liverpool to Kaunas (Lithuania) route from June 4, 2021, flying twice a week as part of Ryanair’s UK Summer 2021 schedule.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, March 21, on the Ryanair.com website.