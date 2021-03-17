Greece holiday plan: Greeks desperate for Brits to return launch vaccine for Greek islands

The New Democracy government has said it hopes this will lure visitors back and restore tourism after a difficult year for international travel in 2020.
Under the plan, smaller islands would be vaccinated first, with the roll-out then moving onto larger islands.
According to reports, Fournoi, Chalki, Symi, Ereikousa, and dozens of other tiny islets with fewer than 1,000 residents in the Aegean and Ionian seas are among the first places likely to be fully vaccinated.
“Pretty much everyone from 20 to 94 years old has been vaccinated. It makes us feel free and more optimistic about ourselves, about our lives, about the people around us,” Deputy Mayor Stratis Amygdalos told POLITICO.
When the time comes, though, the Greek tourism minister said the nation wanted to make travel to the country “as smooth and hassle-free as possible.”
At the time of writing, the UK Government has given no certainty Britons will be able to jet off by then.
The Global Travel Taskforce is due to resume discussions surrounding the possibility of international travel next month.
This took the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose as of the vaccine to 18,962,627.
Of those vaccinated, 796,574 people have received a second dose, taking the total number of vaccinations given to 19,759,201.
It is not yet clear whether or not the EU will move ahead with plans for a “digital green pass” which will act much like a vaccination passport.
Though Greece’s Tourism Minister has welcomed the green pass, saying it could work in tandem with Greece’s plans, he has warned the bloc is moving too “slowly”.
“If Europe continues to move slowly, it risks losing a great opportunity to show its global leadership,” he said.
“We have to move as fast as possible. I don’t think it’s a technical issue, there should be political will from all the countries for this to happen as soon as possible.”
