NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Heart attack: Six life-saving measures to know about if someone...

Health

Heart attack: Six life-saving measures to know about if someone suffers the condition

2 min

8views
0
The medical emergency requires swift action from whoever is around to call 999, to the paramedics rushing the patient off to hospital and keeping the person alive. It really can be a life-or-death situation. “Acting quickly in the event of a suspected heart attack can reduce the damage to your heart and increase your chances of survival,” said the Heart Research Institute. Paramedics will begin treatment in the ambulance, which may be followed up by one of these six life-saving tools.
This stent is left in the artery to keep the arteries wide open, allowing the blood to flow much more easily to the heart.

Coronary artery bypass

It’s possible a person could have a coronary artery bypass if they’ve had a heart attack.

This involves takin a blood vessel from the leg, chest or arm, and grafting it to the coronary arteries.

“This improves blood supply to the heart through a detour – a ‘bypass’ past a narrowed or blocked artery,” the Heart Research Institute explained.

DON’T MISS
Statins: What is the best time to take statins? [TIPS]
Back pain: Eight signs it’s serious [INSIGHT]
Diabetes type 2: Symptoms in feet [ADVICE]

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

Another possibility is an implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), which can be inserted into the chest and connected to the heart.

“They are designed for people at high risk of developing abnormal fast rhythms (arrhythmias),” said the Heart Research Institute.

ICDs can correct heart rates that are either too fast or too slow by delivering a small electric shock to the muscle.

This is to help the heart muscle to return to its normal rhythm, otherwise the condition could be life-threatening.

Pacemakers

Then there’s pacemakers, which are primarily designed to treat slow heart rhythms and atrial fibrillation.

The electronic device monitors the heart’s rhythm and delivers a pulse to the heart at programmed intervals.

Once you’ve had a heart attack, the risk of having another one increases.

This is why it’s crucial to do all that you can to prevent that from happening; this starts from lifestyle changes.

The Heart Research Institute have listed strategies to assist with the recovery from a heart attack and to prevent another one.

This includes “gentle exercise” such as walking, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight and having regular health check-ups.

In addition, one is advised to take their prescribed medication and to avoid smoking at all costs, including second-hand smoke.

Another key measure is to eat vegetables, wholegrain, fruit, nuts and seeds every day.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in