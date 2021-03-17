Holiday warning over GHIC health insurance card as millions of Britons confused over cost

GHIC cards have been introduced to replace the EHIC now Brexit has gone through. The new Global Health Insurance Card offers Britons financial protection, but some scammers are using the lack of knowledge around the card to their advantage. New research from Direct Line Travel Insurance revealed 13.7 million people believe they have to pay for a GHIC when it is actually free.

With so many unofficial websites out there, many of these people could be at risk of being misled due to a lack of understanding that a GHIC is free. Additional research by the insurer found that it takes less than 10 seconds to find an unofficial website when searching for ‘GHIC application’ on a search engine. Worryingly, five links on the first results page direct you to websites that charge to manage the application process. One website had even paid the search engine’s advertising rates to come at the top of the search. DON’T MISS

Direct Line Travel Insurance is now urging Britons to take care and avoid such sites and never pay for a GHIC as travel starts back up. “The most common ‘benefit’ these unofficial websites are using to encourage unwitting people to use their ‘service’ is that they will either fast-track or manage the application process for ease,” said the insurer. “However, the time it takes for the application is sometimes longer than the stated time for the real NHS website. “It is important to know that if you are planning to travel, when the Government restrictions are lifted and travel is allowed, GHIC applications are completely free and can be applied for using the NHS website.”