Holidays are BACK! EU confirms 'digital green pass' that will allow Brits to travel

The European Union (EU) is set to confirm its plans to move ahead with a “digital green pass” for travel. Visitors from non-EU countries will be able to travel to the bloc if they are able to present “certificates under a system deemed sufficiently reliable” according to a document acquired by Bloomberg.

Furthermore, many nations have already spoken out about plans to welcome back UK tourists regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. The list includes Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Greece. Greek tourism minister Harry Theocharis has suggested the nation is open to making a deal directly with the UK for travel, regardless of EU decisions. Mr Theocharis said: “I have to be categorical that bilateral or multilateral deal aside – it doesn’t matter – the UK will be open to Greece.”

Spain announced it would give its full support to a European covid vaccine passport in a bid to reactivate the beleaguered tourism industry. However, the nation added it could soon welcome travellers back to the Canary and Balearic Islands as long as they can produce a negative COVID-19 test result. Cyprus’ government additionally stated that they will welcome tourists to the nation if they have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, Rita Marques, Portugal’s tourism minister has expressed her hopes for the country to soon open its borders to tourists who have either been vaccinated or tested negative for the coronavirus.