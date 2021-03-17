NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

How to live longer: Fermented soy linked to a reduced...

Health

How to live longer: Fermented soy linked to a reduced risk of early death – BMJ study

1 min

9views
0

The study found that a higher intake of fermented soy products, such as miso and natto – staple items in the Japanese diet – is associated with a lower risk of death.

In Asian countries, especially Japan, several types of soy products are widely consumed, such as natto (soybeans fermented with Bacillus subtilis), miso (soybeans fermented with Aspergillus oryzae), and tofu (soybean curd).

Researchers had hitherto not established a link between soy products, especially fermented soy products, and specific health effects.

To remedy this, a team of researchers in Japan set out to investigate the association between several types of soy products and death from any cause (“all cause mortality”) and from cancer, total cardiovascular disease (heart disease and cerebrovascular disease), respiratory disease, and injury.

READ MORE: How to live longer: Walking every day promotes longevity – the amount you need to do

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in