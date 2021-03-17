Liverpool backed to reinstall Christian Pulisic 'inner-love' with Chelsea transfer

Liverpool have been backed to sign Christian Pulisic this summer and help him rediscover his “inner-love” after a spell out of the team at Chelsea. The Premier League champions are apparently interested signing Pulisic if he is allowed to leave the Blues this summer.

Pulisic has struggled since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard earlier in the year. The American winger was believed to be one of the players to thrive under the new boss due to their shared time at Borussia Dortmund. However, the youngster has barely featured for Chelsea since the change of head coach. He’s started just one game, and has been restricted to bit-part appearances from the bench.