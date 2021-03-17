Liverpool backed to reinstall Christian Pulisic 'inner-love' with Chelsea transfer

Liverpool have been backed to sign Christian Pulisic this summer and help him rediscover his “inner-love” after a spell out of the team at Chelsea. The Premier League champions are apparently interested signing Pulisic if he is allowed to leave the Blues this summer.
Pulisic has struggled since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard earlier in the year.
The American winger was believed to be one of the players to thrive under the new boss due to their shared time at Borussia Dortmund.
However, the youngster has barely featured for Chelsea since the change of head coach.
He’s started just one game, and has been restricted to bit-part appearances from the bench.
As a result, reports have circulated suggesting he wants to move on this summer.
Pulisic is apparently willing to leave the club if he doesn’t receive some sort of assurance that he’ll be more involved going forward.
And former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes a move to Liverpool would help him to reinvigorate his career.
Speaking to HITC, he explained that Jurgen Klopp would put his arm around Pulisic’s shoulder and provide him with the personal support required.
