Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets First Highly-Complex 3rd Party Airliner from Aerosoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the latest entry in Microsoft’s longest running franchise with a history of 38 years, but it is not just a popular simulator – it is also a development platform. Today, we are proud to announce that the team at Aerosoft, in close collaboration with the development team at Asobo Studio, is releasing the first highly-complex add-on aircraft for the simulator: the Aerosoft CRJ 550/700.

Aerosoft GmbH is based in Paderborn, Germany and is one of the most influential companies in the flight simulation space. Founded in 1991, the company focuses on the development and publishing of software and hardware for flight enthusiasts. Their first release was an add-on to Microsoft Flight Simulator 4 in 1992 and since then, Aerosoft has developed and published hundreds of add-ons for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. Due to this long history and deep understanding of flight simulation, Microsoft selected Aerosoft to release the physical edition of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator in Europe.

The new Canadair regional jets released today have a capacity of 50-100 passengers and feature a three cabin layout. These planes are used by many airlines around the world and are known for their efficiency, low operating cost and safety. In flight simulators, these jets are also very popular with hobbyist airplane pilots as these planes are often used on routes that are less than three hours in duration and are perfect for a flight session.

This unique add-on was created in close and fruitful collaboration with Microsoft and Asobo Studio, and we’ve ensured that all available features of Microsoft Flight Simulator have been implemented. The CRJ is simulated in its complete complexity right up to the smallest of details – even the cockpits include nearly all systems, operating just like the real aircraft, including the complex Flight Management System (FMS), the electronic Flight Bag and the Head-up Guidance System (HGS) in a never-before-seen visual and technical quality that will thrill ambitious pilots.

Every user has access to the Software Development Kit (SDK) that is embedded in the sim and can create aircraft, airports, scenery, missions and other add-ons. Through the last two decades, the flight sim genre has attracted several hundred add-on companies that are both highly-knowledgeable in the world of aviation and also prolific creators who were often the driving innovative forces behind the simulation hobby.

We are very excited about the level of sophistication that Aerosoft has achieved with these aircraft and it is a great sign that the Microsoft Flight Simulator SDK has advanced to the point at which the flight sim creator community can successfully develop many other highly complex add-ons. The Sky is Calling!

The CRJ 550/700 is available on March 16 in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim marketplace and at www.aerosoft.com. The next add-on in this series, the CRJ900/1000, will be released at a later date.