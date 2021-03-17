Patsy Palmer complained of tiredness to fans moments before abruptly ending GMB interview

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer appeared on Good Morning Britain via video link from her home in Malibu. Despite the early hour in the UK, the actress told fans that she had stayed up late to take part in the live interview.

Not long before her TV appearance, Patsy took to Instagram and revealed that it was 11.40pm in California.

She said she is normally a morning person and gets up at 5.30am, meaning it had been a very long day for the former soap star.

While live to the nation, Patsy noticed the tag line on her interview with GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard and decided to abruptly end the interview.

She was offended to see the text at the bottom of the screen read: “Addict to wellness guru.”

