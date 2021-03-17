NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Patsy Palmer complained of tiredness to fans moments before abruptly ending GMB interview

Celebrities

Patsy Palmer complained of tiredness to fans moments before abruptly ending GMB interview

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer appeared on Good Morning Britain via video link from her home in Malibu. Despite the early hour in the UK, the actress told fans that she had stayed up late to take part in the live interview.
Not long before her TV appearance, Patsy took to Instagram and revealed that it was 11.40pm in California.

She said she is normally a morning person and gets up at 5.30am, meaning it had been a very long day for the former soap star.

While live to the nation, Patsy noticed the tag line on her interview with GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard and decided to abruptly end the interview.

She was offended to see the text at the bottom of the screen read: “Addict to wellness guru.”

Ahead of her interview she posted a picture of herself online, in view of her 323,000 followers.

Alongside the social media snap, she wrote: ”Getting ready for @gmb I’m a total morning person up at 5.30 most mornings!

“(unless I’m DJing of course then I can stay up all night dancing) so looking at the time and it’s 11.40pm here in Malibu, I’ll have to watch more @wearegaia before I do the interview so I can stay awake.”

She signed off with a string of emojis including a tired face and a cup of coffee.

Earlier today, ITV viewers saw Patsy shut down her computer while live on air.

“You know what actually, I do not want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen.

“So I’m just going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say it’s not OK to have ‘Addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen,” she told the presenters.

“My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about by me, many, many years ago, and it’s over. So I’m not going to talk to you,” she added before closing her laptop.

