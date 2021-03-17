Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp sequels sets were 'wiped out' after hurricane

Disney were extremely impressed by the success of Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003. The film made an incredible $ 650 million on a $ 150 million budget and even claimed an Academy Award nomination. After that, Verbinski was asked to make two more films as soon as he could. The writer and director cobbled together the basis of a script and set off to shoot the two movies, Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End, back-to-back.

Speaking to Collider, Verbinski opened up about the toll the long, laborious shoot had on him and his star, Depp.

He said: “Oh yeah, no, I was 30 pounds overweight. Literally, there’s no sleep. Zero. I remember Dick Cook going: ‘Are we going to make the date? Can you make the date? Can you make the date?’

“And it was mixing and colour timing and editing and visual effects flying, the usual, but you’ve come crashing into an impossible post schedule exhausted because you have been approving visual effects and spending nights cutting all while you were still shooting.”

The director added: “We got hit by a hurricane, half the set got wiped out. Our tank didn’t work. We had to pull stuff back to LA. It was pure survival mode by the time we got to the third [film].”

