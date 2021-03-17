Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview mocked by Jonathan Ross in triple swipe

Presenter Jonathan Ross, 60, joked about Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, stepping back from the Royal Family and their interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, as he opened the socially-distanced award ceremony this evening. He began by welcoming viewers virtually to the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2021, presenting in partnership with Audio Network.

“Yes, unlike some, the RTS is keeping its royal title,” he joked.

He went on to tell viewers the team pretended to be key workers to book a boardroom at the Grosvenor House for the ceremony.

“I signed in as a bin man and no one questioned it,” he added.

The presenter continued to poke fun at Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Gordon Ramsay.

