Rockstar News: GTA 6 release date latest, GTA 5 Online update and weekly patch release

It’s a busy week for Grand Theft Auto news, with some big changes made to the game ahead of the usual update. The latest patch included some notable improvements for PC gamers, providing a much smoother multiplayer experience. This includes a reduction in loading times, a huge frustration for gamers who regularly play GTA Online. A gamer spotted a way of speeding things up, and Rockstar Games decided to implement the changes. Rockstar told PC Gamer this week: “After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved. “As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.” However, while improvements have been noted on the PC platform, Xbox gamers have been reporting issues.

This includes problems with GTA Online crashing straight to the home screen, leaving gamers unable to play. A smaller patch is expected to arrive very soon to remove the issue, along with any other issues that may have arisen. And this has all happened before the release of the next GTA 5 Online Weekly update, which will refresh the current in-game deals and discounts. The latest patch is expected to arrive on Thursday, March 18, but until then, here are the current deals available in GTA Online: Double GTA$ & RP in Lamar Missions, Madrazo Dispatch Services, Transform Races, Hunting Pack (Remix), and all Business Battles

A free Dinka Aged Tee for all players who own the Dinka Tee and log in this week

A free Neon Skull Emissive Mask for completing any Doomsday Heist Prep Mission (to be received next week)

A free Panic ProLaps Basketball Top for completing the Cayo Perico Heist finale and free matching Shorts for stealing a Secondary Target

The HVY Nightshark armored SUV is this week’s top prize at the Lucky Wheel

Property Discounts: 40% off Facilities and their Customizations & Add-ons

Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Terrorbyte and its Customizations & Add-ons, the Buckingham Miljet, HVY Chernobog, Rhino Tank, and Progen Emerus, plus 25% off the Mammoth Squaddie

Weapon Discounts: 40% off the Widowmaker, Up-n-Atomizer, and Unholy Hellbringer

Prime Gaming Bonuses: Players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get the Kosatka Submarine’s Sonar Station for free, alongside a GTA$ 200K bonus for playing any time this week

Prime Gaming Discounts: 80% off the MTL Brickade and HVY Barrage, plus 35% off the Vetir military truck.

As many gamers will already know, GTA 5 is coming to a third-generation of consoles, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X benefitting. This will mean several new next-gen features, including visual upgrades and performance enhancements, to take full advantage of the latest hardware. This has been done in the past, with GTA 5 being ported over to the PS4 and Xbox One, offering new options. But what might disappoint gamers this week is news that these won’t just be simple ports, but a continuation of Rockstar’s big multiplayer project. During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference last month, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that GTA 5 wouldn’t be getting a subtle port for PS5 and Xbox Series X. He told the meeting: “We’ve done great with the Mafia series, and Grand Theft Auto 5 is now heading into its third generation, which is incredible.