Rockstar News: GTA 6 release date latest, GTA 5 Online update and weekly patch release

The latest patch included some notable improvements for PC gamers, providing a much smoother multiplayer experience.
This includes a reduction in loading times, a huge frustration for gamers who regularly play GTA Online.
A gamer spotted a way of speeding things up, and Rockstar Games decided to implement the changes.
Rockstar told PC Gamer this week: “After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.
“As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”
However, while improvements have been noted on the PC platform, Xbox gamers have been reporting issues.
And this has all happened before the release of the next GTA 5 Online Weekly update, which will refresh the current in-game deals and discounts.
The latest patch is expected to arrive on Thursday, March 18, but until then, here are the current deals available in GTA Online:
- Double GTA$ & RP in Lamar Missions, Madrazo Dispatch Services, Transform Races, Hunting Pack (Remix), and all Business Battles
- A free Dinka Aged Tee for all players who own the Dinka Tee and log in this week
- A free Neon Skull Emissive Mask for completing any Doomsday Heist Prep Mission (to be received next week)
- A free Panic ProLaps Basketball Top for completing the Cayo Perico Heist finale and free matching Shorts for stealing a Secondary Target
- The HVY Nightshark armored SUV is this week’s top prize at the Lucky Wheel
- Property Discounts: 40% off Facilities and their Customizations & Add-ons
- Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Terrorbyte and its Customizations & Add-ons, the Buckingham Miljet, HVY Chernobog, Rhino Tank, and Progen Emerus, plus 25% off the Mammoth Squaddie
- Weapon Discounts: 40% off the Widowmaker, Up-n-Atomizer, and Unholy Hellbringer
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: Players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get the Kosatka Submarine’s Sonar Station for free, alongside a GTA$ 200K bonus for playing any time this week
- Prime Gaming Discounts: 80% off the MTL Brickade and HVY Barrage, plus 35% off the Vetir military truck.
This will mean several new next-gen features, including visual upgrades and performance enhancements, to take full advantage of the latest hardware.
This has been done in the past, with GTA 5 being ported over to the PS4 and Xbox One, offering new options.
But what might disappoint gamers this week is news that these won’t just be simple ports, but a continuation of Rockstar’s big multiplayer project.
During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference last month, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that GTA 5 wouldn’t be getting a subtle port for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
He told the meeting: “We’ve done great with the Mafia series, and Grand Theft Auto 5 is now heading into its third generation, which is incredible.
“Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port.”
It doesn’t sound like Rockstar will be expanding past this project, with Zelnick adding: “I’m not sure there’ll be a bigger part of the strategy.
“Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on.
“So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements.”
What this suggests is that the Grand Theft Auto 5 launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be more than just a small release.
And if that’s the case, there is little chance of GTA 6 arriving until GTA 5 has been given time to shine on a new platform.
0 Comments