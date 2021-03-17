Russell Watson tells of ‘shocked atmosphere’ on GMB set the day after Piers Morgan quit

As part of a lengthy statement on Instagram, he wrote: “I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

He went on to say: “I do believe the defence of free speech and the right to express honestly held opinions, is the most important issue of my career, and the most important issue in British society.”

On Twitter, he also confirmed that despite a petition to get him back on the show, he will not be returning.

