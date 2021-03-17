NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sabine Schmitz dead: Nurburgring icon and Top Gear host dies...

Sports

Sabine Schmitz dead: Nurburgring icon and Top Gear host dies aged 51

“In addition, I would like to thank everyone for their help and support in my everyday life, and encouragement in writing!

“So sweethearts, now you have an update. Please stay healthy and cheerful, see you at the ‘Ring.”

Clarkson paid tribute to Schmitz on social media upon hearing the news of her death.

“Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans,” he wrote.

Current Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness added: “She gave me pointers on how to drive a Ferrari very fast and hunted me down in a banger race.

“Brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being! RIP the great Sabine Schmitz.”

Fellow presenter Chris Harris also posted: “Rest in peace you wonderful, powerful, hilarious person.”

