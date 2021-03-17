Spain holidays: Balearic Islands set to launch vaccine passports in time for summer

However, non-vaccinated people will also be able to jet off if they can prove they have antibodies after recovering from Covid, or negative COVID-19 test results.

German tourists are expected to start arriving in large numbers in Majorca at Easter, with the number of flights between Germany and Majorca’s Son Sant Joan airport expected to jump from around seven a day at the moment to 50 a day from April 1.

Germany removed the Balearic Islands from its ‘red list’ of risk areas last Friday after a drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

The decision means German tourists can travel to the Balearics, which include the popular British holiday islands of Ibiza and Menorca as well as Majorca, without having to quarantine when they return home.