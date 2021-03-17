The Beatles: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr pay tribute to their mothers with touching photos

The 80-year-old wrote: “Peace and love to all the mothers in the world as you can see I had a great one peace and love.”
Elsie was a big fan of singing and dancing, enjoying swing music with her husband Richard.
Prior to Ringo’s birth, the couple spent a lot time on the ballroom dancing circuit.
The 78-year-old wrote: “Happy #MothersDay to all you mothers around the world with love.. you deserve it. – Paul x.”
Tragically, the future superstar only knew his mid-wife mother until he was 14-years-old, when she died of an embolism due to a complication from surgery for breast cancer.
Lennon also lost his mother Julia when he was 17, after she was knocked down and killed by a car driven by an off-duty police officer.
“And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me, Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”
Sir Paul has said in the past how the iconic Beatles song was inspired by a dream he had when his mother came to him and said: “It’s gonna be OK. Just let it be…”
As for Lennon’s song Julia, Geoff Lloyd to Express.co.uk: “John Lennon saw Yoko not only as an intellectual equal, but as someone who could take away the pain of the loss of his mother.”
“Speaking about the song shortly before his death, Lennon said ‘it was sort of a combination of Yoko and my mother blended into one.’ During their marriage, he would refer to Ono as ‘Mother’, and increasingly relinquished responsibilities to her.
“She assumed control of the couple’s business affairs, and even when they weren’t together during the so-called ‘Lost Weekend’ (Lennon’s notoriously hedonistic separation from Ono from mid 1973-early 1975), she even anointed an employee, 23-year-old May Pang, to be John’s companion and lover.”
Lennon’s song Mother ended up being released on the 1970 album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band and was inspired by the couple’s exploration of “primal scream” therapy.
