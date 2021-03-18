Age of Empires: Fan Preview Broadcast Coming April 10

Summary Fans can expect to see the first gameplay and civilizations from Age of Empires IV

Wololo! The Age of Empires team is so excited to announce today that we’ll be celebrating the franchise with a new event, Age of Empires: Fan Preview. The event will consist of a half-hour broadcast kicking off at 9 a.m. PT on April 10 and will be hosted on AgeofEmpires.com, Twitch, Facebook Live, the Xbox YouTube channel and Bilibili for our fans in China. For one week following the broadcast, we’ll be opening up a limited-time digital experience on AgeofEmpires.com to continue celebrating with the community.

Whilst we don’t want to spoil everything we have in store, we know that you’ve been patiently waiting for more glimpses of Age of Empires IV since the first trailer at X019. Our broadcast will include a new look at gameplay, civilizations, campaign and more! We’ll also be sharing some exciting news for our Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition players too.

Since the first Age of Empires game launched more than 20 years ago, the franchise has brought together players all over the world with the love of real-time strategy. Over the last three years, we’ve delighted seasoned players and new fans alike with Definitive Editions of Age of Empires I, Age of Empires II and Age of Empires III. Those titles were made possible thanks to community feedback and we are so proud to have such passionate, dedicated players.

And with the Definitive Editions in the hands of players, there’s a new era on the horizon. Our community is what has kept this amazing franchise alive and evolving for more than two decades and now it’s time to celebrate with an event built for YOU.

So mark your calendars for April 10 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CET and plan to garrison yourself in your Town Center (with plenty of snacks) and expect much exciting Age of Empires news, content reveals and surprises. We can’t wait!

Want to stay in the know? Keep an eye on AgeofEmpires.com and the official Age of Empires Twitter and Facebook channels.