Arthritis: Cannabidiol could treat joint pain and other symptoms in humans and dogs

Lab studies have already shown that CBD can reduce inflammatory markers within human and rat cells.
Thus, in investigating the matter further, the researchers turned towards the next test subject – dogs.
The trial
There were 20 domesticated dogs involved in the trial, who were seen at the Sunset Animal Hospital in Houston, Texas.
In addition, the dogs’ cell blood count and blood indicators of liver and kidney functions were evaluated before and after the four weeks of treatment.
“We found encouraging results,” Dr Halpert said. “Nine of the 10 dogs on CBD showed benefits, which remained for two weeks after the treatment stopped.”
This suggests that CBD – the non-addictive product derived from hemp (cannabis) – can significantly improve quality of life for dogs and their owners.
Damaged cartilage is less smooth, and can cause the bones within the joint to rub together, leading to pain and more damage.
If you’re concerned, a visit to the vet can confirm if your dog is suffering from arthritis.
Should arthritis be confirmed, the vet will offer a variety of treatments, such as anti-inflammatory drugs.
