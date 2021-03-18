NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Arthritis: Cannabidiol could treat joint pain and other symptoms in...

Health

Arthritis: Cannabidiol could treat joint pain and other symptoms in humans and dogs

1 min

5views
0
CBD treatment is rapidly increasing in popularity due to anecdotal evidence suggesting it’s an effective pain relief tool, hence the investigation.

Lab studies have already shown that CBD can reduce inflammatory markers within human and rat cells.

Thus, in investigating the matter further, the researchers turned towards the next test subject – dogs.

The trial

There were 20 domesticated dogs involved in the trial, who were seen at the Sunset Animal Hospital in Houston, Texas.

READ MORE: Arthritis symptoms – five ‘completely different’ signs

This included whether they observed changes in the animals’ level of pain.

In addition, the dogs’ cell blood count and blood indicators of liver and kidney functions were evaluated before and after the four weeks of treatment.

“We found encouraging results,” Dr Halpert said. “Nine of the 10 dogs on CBD showed benefits, which remained for two weeks after the treatment stopped.”

This suggests that CBD – the non-addictive product derived from hemp (cannabis) – can significantly improve quality of life for dogs and their owners.

The pain, discomfort and stiffness is caused by the cartilage within a joint becoming damaged.

Damaged cartilage is less smooth, and can cause the bones within the joint to rub together, leading to pain and more damage.

If you’re concerned, a visit to the vet can confirm if your dog is suffering from arthritis.

Should arthritis be confirmed, the vet will offer a variety of treatments, such as anti-inflammatory drugs.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in