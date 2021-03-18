Bowel cancer symptoms: Narrow poo is a visual warning sign – what to look for

Processed meat is any meat that has been treated to preserve it and/or add flavour – for example, bacon, salami, sausages, canned meat, or chicken nuggets.

The government recommends that people eating more than 90 grams of red and processed meat a day should reduce it to 70 grams or less.

A linked risk factor is obesity, which is estimated to account for 11 out of 100 bowel cancers in the UK, reports Cancer Research UK.

Obesity means being very overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.