Call of Duty Warzone update: New map event news and more Cold War Zombies

While nothing has been confirmed yet, a new Call of Duty Warzone update could be launching very soon.

While a server patch was released today (March 17), there is a chance that something bigger is being planned for the coming days.

New hints have surfaced suggesting that the new Call of Duty Warzone event – which has already seen zombies spread to the Prison – could have another twist.

This includes the idea of the Cold War Zombies threat spreading to the Hospital location, following an outbreak at the Prison.

This remains unverified by Activision but could be the next planned stage in the Warzone Nuke Event.

For those who might have missed the latest reports, Warzone Season 2 is expected to end with Zombies overwhelming Verdansk and nuclear weapons being used to destroy the map.