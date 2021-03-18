Call of Duty Warzone update: New map event news and more Cold War Zombies

While a server patch was released today (March 17), there is a chance that something bigger is being planned for the coming days.
New hints have surfaced suggesting that the new Call of Duty Warzone event – which has already seen zombies spread to the Prison – could have another twist.
This includes the idea of the Cold War Zombies threat spreading to the Hospital location, following an outbreak at the Prison.
This remains unverified by Activision but could be the next planned stage in the Warzone Nuke Event.
For those who might have missed the latest reports, Warzone Season 2 is expected to end with Zombies overwhelming Verdansk and nuclear weapons being used to destroy the map.
This all remains just a rumour for now, but a number of reliable sources have backed up the idea of Verdansk being destroyed.
So far, zombies have spread to two locations; the next one could be the Hospital, as this is an area where a Zombies challenge computer has been found.
There have also been real-world hints shared suggesting the Hospital could be the next place to suffer an outbreak.
The Prison outbreak started last week, and this could mean that other locations will be coming soon, perhaps on Thursday, March 18.
However, it should be noted that no set calendar has been shared regarding this latest Warzone event, meaning other surprises could be being planned.
“It seems that after a year of smooth sailing, Warzone may have to prepare for a threat never before seen in Verdansk, and any Operators who wish to survive might need to save the celebration for another time and get back in the fight before it’s too late.”
If something is being planned for this week, we might hear more about it on March 18, after 6pm GMT.
This is when the usual playlist changes are released, and some have already been confirmed for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.
Nothing new has been announced for Warzone but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Plunder Quads and Rebirth Resurgence dropped for something new.
0 Comments