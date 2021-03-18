Camping holiday warning: Concerns rise over UK pop-up campsite increase – be responsible

A number of UK tourism hotspots including the Lake District are concerned about the impact wild camping will have on the environment.

Cumbria, Yorkshire and Cornwall all complained about issues such as littering and campfire damage in the wake of fly-campers

Today, outdoor accommodation website Pitchup.com urged holidaymakers to be responsible when they go camping.

All booking confirmations from the company now include a downloadable leaflet of The Countryside Code.

This guide, issued by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) instructs the public with travel advice on how to behave responsibly in the UK’s rural areas.

READ MORE: Flights: TUI, BA, easyJet, Ryanair & Jet2 latest updates