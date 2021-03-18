Camping holiday warning: Concerns rise over UK pop-up campsite increase – be responsible

Cumbria, Yorkshire and Cornwall all complained about issues such as littering and campfire damage in the wake of fly-campers
Today, outdoor accommodation website Pitchup.com urged holidaymakers to be responsible when they go camping.
All booking confirmations from the company now include a downloadable leaflet of The Countryside Code.
This guide, issued by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) instructs the public with travel advice on how to behave responsibly in the UK’s rural areas.
Respect other people:
– consider the local community and other people enjoying the outdoors
– leave gates and property as you find them and follow paths unless wider access is available
Protect the natural environment:
– leave no trace of your visit and take your litter home
– keep dogs under effective control
Enjoy the outdoors:
– plan ahead and be prepared
– follow advice and local signs
“That’s why we work closely with our pop-up partners to minimise environmental harm by providing them with relevant information on regulations and guidelines for the setup and operation of their sites.
“We are also committed to helping our customers to protect natural environments, while reaping the benefits of the great outdoors, directing them to the Countryside Code as soon as their trip is confirmed.”
Campsite owners also have responsibilities.
Pitchup.com also shared the advantages of pop-up sites providing holidaymakers behave responsibly.
“The benefits of pop-up sites include broader accessibility for people from all backgrounds to hitherto undiscovered parts of the country, alongside benefits to mental and physical health of time spent outdoors and in nature,” said the camping company.
“As such, Pitchup is keen to use its reach to minimise the chance of environmental harm and ensure harmonious relations with local communities, allowing visitors to experience our world-leading natural landscapes – many for the first time.”
“Businesses such as hire depots and tradespeople also benefit indirectly.
“Pop-up sites help spread tourism more evenly in rural areas, helping to minimise the environmental impact on ‘honeypot’ destinations while increasing availability and affordability for consumers.”
Yates also shared his insight on the matter.
“Pop-ups can also present an opportunity to minimise and regulate ‘fly camping’, also known as ‘dirty camping’ by increasing the availability of almost-wild sites in many more locations,” he said.
“As domestic travel returns next month, we want to responsibly support businesses and their ability to create much-needed additional revenue from temporary sites, as well as help holidaymakers reap the benefits of an affordable break in the great outdoors.”
