Coleen Nolan recalls Jimmy Savile wanting to 'look after her' in his room when she was 14

“Sometimes sadly because everything we do we say, Bernie would love this. She was just so full of life and it was, it was… hard.”

The Loose Women star also revealed she “seriously considering” having a double mastectomy following her sibling’s diagnosis, as a hereditary gene in the family means there is an ‘incredibly high’ chance she could develop cancer as well.

“I’ve said, ‘Look what are my chances of this’ and he [the Dr] said, ‘incredibly high’ and although we don’t carry the gene – the known gene BRCA1 and BRCA2 – he said it will be gene related somewhere, it will just be a gene we haven’t found.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.