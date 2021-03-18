NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Covid-19 pandemic can’t be over until it is over EVERYWHERE,...

Covid-19 pandemic can’t be over until it is over EVERYWHERE, preventive medicine expert tells Boom Bust

With the global vaccine rollout well underway, concerns are growing as to whether Covid will continue to be a problem worldwide if developing countries and the poorer nations don’t readily have access to them.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Dr. William Schaffner of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to analyze the situation.

“There are a lot of people working with the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, an institution called COVAX, trying to make these vaccines more readily and more immediately available to the developing world,” Schaffner says.

“This pandemic can’t be over until it’s over everywhere. Just vaccinating ourselves is not sufficient,” he explains, adding: “So, we all need to pay attention to this. It’s just the humanitarian and sensible thing to do. It helps them and it helps us, too.”

RT

