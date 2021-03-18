Cruise holidays: P&O Cruises, Carnival Cruise, Royal Caribbean and more latest updates

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises has cancelled international cruises throughout the summer as it focusses on domestic sailings.

Cruises onboard Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been axed until the end of August 2021, cruises onboard Iona are cancelled until September 19, 2021, and cruises onboard Britannia are suspended until September 24, 2021.

In lieu of these, P&O Cruises has launched an array of UK itineraries for the summer.

Britannia will offer three and four-night breaks and one six-night holiday running from June 27, 2021, through to September 19, 2021.

Iona offers seven-night itineraries running from August 7, 2021, to September 18, 2021. Prices start from £449 per person for a three-night break on Britannia. Iona’s seven-night maiden voyage starts from £1,199 per person.

However, Britons will only be allowed to board if they can provide evidence they have received both doses of their coronavirus vaccination. Travel insurance will also be mandatory for all guests.

